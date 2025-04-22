From learning to earning

Higher education is often viewed as the gateway to career success, yet in today’s rapidly evolving job market, a degree alone no longer guarantees employability. The challenge lies in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. With automation, AI-driven tools, and shifting job roles reshaping industries, higher education must pivot toward skill-based, outcome-driven learning to ensure graduates are truly career-ready.

According to the India Skills Report 2024, only 54 per cent of Indian graduates are employable, which means nearly half of degree holders struggle to find relevant jobs. This gap exists primarily due to outdated curricula, lack of hands-on experience, and insufficient industry exposure. Therefore, higher education institutions should prioritise competency over mere certification.

Colleges and universities must focus on several key areas listed below to better prepare students:

Reimagining curriculum for future careers: Universities should design curriculum in accordance with the demands of industries. There should be a focus on technology-driven learning integrating AI, data science, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and emerging technologies across business, healthcare, engineering, and creative disciplines to enhance practical knowledge and industry relevance. An interdisciplinary approach should be adopted blending business, technology, and communication skills for holistic learning. Further, applied learning should be utilised including case studies, simulations, and project-based assessments to replace rote memorisation.

Hands-on industry exposure: Internships, live projects, and apprenticeships must become an integral part of education. Universities must partner with corporations to offer real-world business problems as part of coursework. Students should do internships as it increases the placement rate. Institutions must actively nurture student entrepreneurs as India boasts over 100,000 startups, as per the Startup India Initiative.

Soft skills: Emphasis should be given on developing soft skills as a Harvard Business Review report states that 85 per cent of job success depends on soft skills, yet they are often overlooked in formal education. In higher institutions, there should be leadership and decision-making labs where structured simulations are done to build problem-solving skills. Public speaking and business communication workshops should be regularly organised to equip students with corporate-ready communication skills.

Making education accessible and affordable: There should be structured financial literacy programs, scholarships, and industry-backed funding models. Further, provision for scholarships to women and underrepresented groups should be present. Institutions can implement innovative funding solutions such as Income-Share Agreements where students pay a fixed percentage of their salary after securing a job or Corporate-Sponsored Education where companies fund students’ education in exchange for a work commitment. Further, there can be Micro-Credential Payment Plans where there should be provision for pay per module or certification instead of full-course tuition.

Government support: The Indian government has launched several initiatives to improve the employability of graduates. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises skill-based education, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational training. Additionally, the ‘Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan’ (PM-USHA) provides funding for universities to upgrade infrastructure and introduce job-oriented programs. The government also promotes student-industry collaboration through platforms like the AICTE Internship Portal and the Skill India Mission, ensuring that graduates acquire hands-on experience before entering the workforce.

Embracing the digital skill wave: As technology continues to reshape industries, digital skills have become essential for career growth. Higher education institutions must incorporate training in digital tools, programming, and emerging technologies into their curricula. Offering specialised courses and certifications in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity can enhance students’ career prospects and ensure they remain competitive in the job market.

Salary growth: The India Salary Trends Report 2024 indicates that fresh graduates in engineering, IT, and management fields earn an average starting salary of Rs 6-10 lakh per annum, while those in arts and humanities earn significantly less, around Rs 3-4 lakh per annum. This disparity highlights the importance of choosing the right course and gaining additional certifications to improve employability. Several platforms allow students to acquire industry-recognised skills at low costs, increasing their job market value.

Mental health and career counselling services: Many students experience stress and uncertainty about their future careers, affecting their overall performance. Universities should offer dedicated career counselling centres, mental health resources, and job placement assistance to ensure students graduate with confidence and clarity. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one in five college students experiences anxiety related to career uncertainty, underscoring the importance of psychological and career support systems in higher education.

For India to compete globally, higher education institutions must evolve to meet industry demands. By emphasising job-oriented skills, fostering partnerships with businesses, integrating financial literacy, and leveraging technology, universities can ensure that students transition seamlessly from learning to earning. A well-structured education system that aligns with industry needs will not only boost employment rates but also contribute to economic growth. Graduates will not just secure jobs but thrive in their chosen careers, achieving both financial stability and professional success.

The writer is an expert in the education industry