Dreamland diaries: Hear it from the college students

College is a transitional period in which students explore their passions and career options further. It is typical to feel both excited and uncertain about the future. Many people spend many hours considering the numerous possibilities available. While personal qualities, interests, and academic successes define the trip ahead, let’s hear from college students about their aspirations and dreams.

Here are a few voices



Tanushua Goswami – Loreto College

My dream job as a student of psychology is to delve into the intriguing, albeit relatively nascent, realm of neuropsychoanalysis – a cutting-edge field that amalgamates neuroscience with the psychoanalytic school of thought. My research supervisor, mentor, and favourite professor is a psychoanalyst- so my interest in psychoanalysis has been a direct byproduct of her importance and existence in my academic life. Her words have always had a great impact on me. They have shaped my perspective towards psychology and how I process information in general.

Freud makes sense, but his theory is possibly the most controversial, criticised, and taboo in the field – refuted left, right and centre. One night, while studying psychoanalysis and preparing for my biopsychology exam, it hit me. If I could find neurological explanations for Freud’s theories, it would be a breakthrough. That’s when I realised my passion and purpose in psychology.



Pragya Chakraborty – Shri Shikshayatan College

Growing up in a family where my father would send me to the library every week to bring back books on travel, I developed a deep affinity for exploration. Alongside this passion, storytelling has always held a special place in my heart, bringing me immense joy. As I contemplate my ultimate path, it’s clear to me that hosting a national travel channel would be the perfect fusion of these passions. Through this platform, I would have the opportunity to unearth the untold stories of local people—their lives, their food, and their resilience, waiting to be shared with the world.



Arshi Khan – Heritage Law College

As I enter my second-to-last year of law school, I’ve found myself passionate about advocacy beyond the usual classroom lessons. I’m exploring and engaging with different aspects of life and legal cultures to find inspiration. My goal is to share the real stories that shape our legal system – stories of resilience, justice, and social change. From the struggles of marginalised groups to the victories of individuals fighting for their rights, I want to understand and convey the essence of legal advocacy, even with its complexities. I truly believe that advocacy can make a difference and bring us together in the pursuit of justice. Perhaps one day, I’ll find myself as the central figure in someone else’s narrative of legal advocacy, a testament to the enduring power of justice to touch lives and transform society.