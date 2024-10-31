Balancing tradition with sustainability

Our struggle at the end of the day is getting peace and comfort, and somewhere down the line we find peace in building a relationship with nature, therefore taking a break from digital flat screens.

Hence, if nature is what we get comfortable with, it becomes a prior responsibility for us to preserve it in ways we could. The festival of Diwali, which dates back to ancient times in India, finding references in texts like Skanda Purana and other scriptures of Sanatan Dharma and which was originally celebrated in the most organic and in a state of relaxation on a positive outlook on life, and feelings of happiness, has now become a state of pandemonium, as if Satan were again ruling over the good, welcoming the end of nature with noise and air pollution.

To mark this year’s progress in promoting an eco-friendly Diwali celebration, The Statesman reached out to various individuals from diverse fields in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Subhankar Manna, the general secretary of the West Bengal Fireworks Association

“The idea of bringing green crackers to the Kolkata market was drawn by me 5-6 years back. Green crackers use a low amount of thermite or magnesium instead of aluminium to reduce air and sound pollution. Furthermore, they also emit water vapour during explosions to suppress dust. For Diwali and Kali Puja, agencies like WBPCB and Kolkata Police, have been preaching the importance and need to buy these fireworks, which are not only non-toxic, but also affordable. In order to check authenticity, one must check the CSIR-NEERI logo and QR code on the packaging before buying and using one”.

“CSIR-NEERI has been working since January 2018 for developing new and improved formulations for reducing emissions from fireworks. CSIR-NEERI developed new formulations for reduced emission light and sound emitting crackers like, ‘SWAS’, ‘SAFAL’ and ‘STAR Z’ with 30 per cent reduction in particulate matter using potassium nitrate as an oxidant”.

“Besides the new formulations, the CSIR-NEERI led team along with fireworks manufacturers examined and assessed the possibilities of improvements in conventional formulations based on barium nitrate to meet the stipulated norms of green crackers and strontium to produce the red colour”.

“This year, there will be 44 stalls in the Tala baazi bazaar, 27 in Behala, 32 in Kalikapur, and 39 at the Shahid Minar baazi bazaar”.

Dr Gautam Mukherjee, an veterinary doctor

“From today onwards, firecrackers will burn, hence it will impact the animals. The noise from firecrackers can cause severe fear in animals, leading to temporary seizures, loud screams, and uncontrolled running. To prevent accidental burns, it is advisable to keep diyas, candles, or any burning objects slightly elevated above the ground if you have pets in the house. Cats are particularly sensitive and may seek shelter in corners out of fear”.

“For those who have pets within the home or even outside the home, for instance in the backyard or on the lawn or ground or surrounding areas, our first task is to ensure that no fire-related decorations like candles or diyas, are presented on the ground. Second, when firecrackers are lit, try to close doors and windows to minimise noise and fear. Other than that, playing loud music on a TV can also help mask the outside noise, providing a sense of safety. To soothe anxious pets, medicines like ‘acepron’ and ‘anxocare’ after meals to help them relax and reduce noise sensitivity”.

“Air pollution caused by fireworks can lead to severe respiratory problems in animals, similar to COPD in humans. Inhalers can be used for breathing difficulties in animals, especially those who are old, but it is recommended to consult a veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment.

“For birds, reducing air and noise pollution as a society is essential, as they need fresh air to survive. Changing their water in short time intervals is important, as the remnants from burnt firecrackers can contaminate it”.

Dr Dwaipayan Mukherjee, an ENT specialist

“Noise pollution, a significant threat, impacts not only humans but also other living creatures. In residential areas, the acceptable ambient noise level is between 45-55 decibels (dB). However, when multiple areas simultaneously experience the same noise level, the overall ambient noise increases. During festivals like Diwali, the effects of noise pollution are amplified”.

“For example, individuals standing near high-noise and high-firecrackers risk permanent hearing loss due to damage to the tympanic membrane (eardrum) or auditory nerve. Consequently, people in close proximity to crackers are more severely affected, while those farther away may still experience adverse effects from increased ambient noise. To lessen such risks, it is essential to restrict the use of firecrackers in residential areas to prevent direct ear injuries. Additionally, authorities should limit firecrackers in densely populated areas to reduce peripheral ambient noise levels”.

“Initially, the government set a limit of 90 dB for firecrackers, but this has now increased to 110-120 dB. This rise in noise levels poses health hazards beyond hearing, such as cardiovascular issues, blood pressure problems, and psychological effects like insomnia”.