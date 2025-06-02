Anxiety and depression: How the Banerji Protocols offer hope in a natural way

If you have ever felt trapped by anxiety or weighed down by depression, you are not alone. These conditions affect millions of people, and while modern medicines can help, many people still do not feel completely better, or they do not like the side effects that come with medications.

At our clinic, we have helped thousands of people using a standardised form of homoeopathy known as the Banerji Protocols. These are step-by-step remedies developed over five generations, using real-world results from actual patients. Our goal is not just to reduce symptoms, but to help the mind and body heal naturally.

Let me take you through how we use homoeopathy to help people feel calmer, lighter and more balanced.

What makes homoeopathy different?

Unlike regular medicine, which often focuses just on symptoms, homoeopathy studies the person’s psyche for better understanding. For example, the questions asked of the patient are:

Are you anxious and restless?

Are you sad and withdrawn?

Do your moods change with your menstrual cycle?

Have you been grieving or holding in emotions for years?

We match remedies to how you feel – emotionally and physically.

Simple remedies that work

Here are some of the most effective combinations we use at our clinic:

For low mood, sadness, or loss of interest: Aurum Metallicum 200C – once every 3rd day

Natrum Muriaticum 200C – every other day

These are for people who feel hopeless, deeply sad or emotionally shut down – often after a big loss or heartbreak.

For mood swings or PMS-related mood changes:

Ignatia Amara 200C – twice a week

Sepia 200C – every other day

These medicines are appropriate for people who feels irritated, overwhelmed or goes through emotional upheavals, especially around hormonal changes.

What results can you expect?

Most people notice improvements in sleep, mood, energy and overall well-being within 4 to 8 weeks. These remedies are gentle and usually do not cause side effects. Many of our patients feel calm for the first time in years.

Important: These remedies can be used alongside any regular medications. If a person is on antidepressants or anti-anxiety pills, we consult with the person’s doctor to make sure everything is safe.

Final thoughts: If you have tried other things and still do not feel like yourself, homoeopathy might be worth a try. It is not magic, but it is a smart, natural way to help your mind and body return to balance. At the end of the day, your healing should be about what works best for you, not just what’s standard. And sometimes, gentle care can create deep change.

The writer is director and senior practitioner, Dr Prasanta Banerji Homeopathic Research Clinic (PBHRC)