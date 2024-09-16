Theatre artists observe silence

In an out-of-the-ordinary move, a theatre group’s cast and crew paid their respects to Tilottama, the rape-murder victim doctor from R G Kar hospital.

This, the group, felt was important, not just to show their concern with the present circumstances but also to express their feelings on a personal level.

At the beginning of the performance of Rangakarmee’s latest play, Chanda Bedni, the audience and the crew of the play paid their respects by observing a minute’s silence in memory of Tilottama. The audience count at the premiere of the new play at the Academy of Fine Arts was impressive.

The next show is on 15 September, at Girish Manch, where the group plans to do an encore and continue the solidarity show till justice is delivered.

While many programmes are being cancelled or postponed, the prominent theatre personality late Usha Ganguly’s group Rangakarmee believes in the principle of “The show must go on”. Let the play be staged, but let the protest be through the work, not by stopping the show.

Anirudh Sarkar, director of the play Chanda Bedni, said, “If the show is stopped, the issue of livelihood of many people comes up. When the show is on, the person who stands outside the hall and sells tea earns his livelihood. So, we are not in any way in favour of stopping the show.”

The play Chanda Bedni is the story of a woman’s murder by conspiracy. As this drama made in the context of Bundelkhand, leaves the question of injustice towards women, today’s protest for Tilottama seems to match it somewhere.

Mr Sarkar added, “The play is about asking questions, just as the people on the streets are asking questions now. The RG Kar hospital incident has affected the artist community very much. The joy, which a theatre artist derives being on stage and performing is missing from our hearts; the energy is missing. We are on stage as we have to perform to earn our bread and butter. If we look around, the Puja vibe, which is very much evident during this time of the year, is missing. Business is affected; we are feeling awkward to call our friends to come and see the show. We are just posting about the show on social media so that people know that the show is happening and they can come, if they want to.”

Chanda Bedni is the story of a courtesan from the Bedni tribe of Bundelkhand. It is their profession to keep the kings happy with dance, song and various entertainments. Chanda is the main protagonist of this story. The love in her life and the tragic outcome at the end tells the story of the injustice that befalls a woman. Written by Alakhanandan, the play gives the audience a taste of the vibrant culture of Bundelkhand, telling the life of the Bedni tribe, where women are the primary breadwinners. The narrative centres on Chanda, a courtesan, who captivates both royalty and commoners with her charms.

The story takes a turn when a brahmin boy falls deeply and selflessly in love with Chanda. This love, contrary to everything she knows, changes her life.

Rangamkaree’s production brings this story to life with a blend of mysticism and realism, showcasing the triumph of love over religious and social barriers. However, the ultimate test of their love is the jealousy of the royal queen, with dire consequences.

The show stars Ranjini Ghosh (Chanda), Ankit Sharma (Laxman), Om Tiwari (Sadhu), Anindita Pati (Munni), Monosij Biswas (Raja), Shirsendu Maiti Pal (Mantri), Gaurav Sinha (Kutna), Abhishek Pandey (Raj Purohit), Megha Guha Roy (Kaki), Subhash Biswas (Sukhiya Muchi) and Shubham in the role of mridanga player. The music of the play is composed by Dr Mita Sarkar, Anirudh Sarkar, Shubham.

The social media is also abuzz with reactions that the theatre artists are not sensitive to the present situation and they are indulging in ‘merrymaking’. In reply, artists are saying: “utsabeo aachi, protibadeo aachi” (we are there in celebrations, we are also there during protests).

Actor Om Tiwari, said, “When we observed a minute’s silence, the reaction of the audience was very spontaneous. Even after the show, the audience reaction was very positive because the story of Chanda Bedni connected so well with the present situation. As an artist, I too am asking myself, has anything changed after so many years. Regarding people’s reaction on the Internet, I would like to say that the shows are our livelihood and we have to keep the show on. We are not forcing anyone to come. People are coming for our shows as they want to feel the connection.”