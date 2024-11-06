Festival to promote theatre in Bengal

The Bengal Theatre Rejuvenation Festival was inaugurated on 4 November with the intention of promoting Bengali theatre. This is an initiative of the ministry of culture. The first phase will be in November and December, featuring 50 theatre groups from various districts across West Bengal. An additional 50- 60 groups will join in the second phase. In selecting the groups, special opportunities will be given to small, underrepresented groups, said one of the organisers.

Governor C V Anand Bose was present at the inauguration ceremony held in EZCC, Salt Lake. In his speech, the Governor highlighted the cultural significance of Bengali theatre, recognising its historical impact and artistic value. He commended the festival’s efforts to preserve and promote local arts, urging continued support for small theatre groups to ensure that Bengal’s diverse cultural expressions flourish for future generations. The main purpose of this event was to provide government support to small, underprivileged theatre groups across West Bengal.

Theatre groups from East & West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura will perform in Jhargram, while groups from the northern districts will gather in Malda. Performances will also take place in Chandannagar and Krishnanagar.

