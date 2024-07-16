The girl at the grocery store

Tussar took out an umbrella. The raindrops outside his window increased in frequency. A bellowing gust of wind startled him. He ran a hand through his hair, muttering, “Eggs, bacon, bread, mayonnaise…” as he walked out of the house.

His fridge was empty that day when he opened it. Living on a bowl of cereal was not ideal, so he reluctantly left his house to go to the store.

Pitter patter…pitter patter

The convenience store’s sterile atmosphere was visible from a distance. Tussar stepped into the cool, empty store and, after greeting the cashier, began browsing.

Ting! The door opened again, and a girl stepped in. She looked to be about 17. Tussar noticed her from the corner of his eyes. She came and stood beside him in the same section, apparently looking for the same thing.

“What a coincidence,” Tussar thought, and suddenly the box of cookies fell from his grasp and onto the floor. Before he could pick it up, the girl swiftly handed it to him.

“Oh….uh, thanks.”

“No worries.”

Silence. Tussar desperately thought of something to say.

“So… what’s your name?”

The girl glanced at him from the side. A heartbeat passed before she finally spoke, “Aastha.”

Tussar smiled. “Thank you, Aastha.”

They continued with their browsing. Soon, Tussar was at the cashier’s counter. He paid, thanked the cashier, and began to walk out. The rain had stopped, and sunlight was slowly peeking out.

“Um….Mister?”

Tussar turned his head. It was Aastha. “Yes?”

“I didn’t get your name.”

“I’m Tussar”.

They began to walk down the street. It was silent. At a distance, shuffling sounds were emanating from an abandoned cardboard box on the side of the street. It caught Aastha’s attention. She headed towards it and found a little kitten peering up at her.

“Tussar, Sir?”

He stopped. “Yes?”

“Could you take this kitten in?”

Tussar turned, and his eyes fell on Aastha, who was crouching next to the abandoned kitten. A few moments passed as he considered it.

He slowly smiled. “Sure. Could you please carry it to my house? My hands are kind of occupied at the moment.” He gestured towards the grocery bags.

Aastha picked up the box. “Okay,” she smiled for the first time.

They began walking to Tussar’s house. At his front door, he turned to her and said, “Could you take out the keys from my bag? I can’t open the door.”

Aastha complied, and the door swung open. “Come in,” Tussar said, going in.

Aastha hesitated. “Can’t I keep the cat here and leave?”

Tussar’s voice came from inside. “Not staying for tea?”

Aastha felt a bit guilty; she had already asked him to take in the cat. This was the least she could do. With a sigh, Aastha headed in, the box in her hands. The door clicked shut.

Tussar was freshly out of the shower. He rummaged through his clothes. One of his shirts had a dark brown stain on it. He whistled and put it aside to wash it later. After getting dressed, he sat down for breakfast. The sausages tasted particularly delicious that day. Drinking his morning coffee, he read the newspaper. The front page read, in huge bold words,

Missing:

Name: Aastha Vora

Age:18

Last seen: Near a city convenience store.

If anyone has any information, please contact…

Tussar hummed.