South Park Street Cemetery undergoes plaque restoration with community support

If you find yourself near Mullick Bazaar in Kolkata, or venture well beyond Allen Park heading southward, you will undoubtedly encounter one of the earliest non-church cemeteries in the world, and arguably the most magnificent Christian necropolis outside the domains of Europe and America in the 19th century- the South Park Street Cemetery.

Established in 1767, this burial ground ceased operations in 1840 due to the lack of space for further interments. Today, the site is carefully maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a cherished heritage site.

Despite this preservation, the plaques on the tombs have weathered the passage of time. The Calcutta Restorers have embarked on a mission to restore these plaques, funded through crowdfunding efforts and with the requisite approval from the Christian Burial Board.

Mudar Patherya, while speaking with The Statesman, shared his vision and progress on the restoration of over 400 plaques at the 257-year-old South Park Street Cemetery. “We anticipate completing the restoration by 30 November. While the project has faced minimal challenges, securing adequate funding remains a concern,” Patherya notes, adding that if public donations fall short, he may have to cover costs from his own pocket.

Patherya further emphasised the use of extremely benign and tested materials to maintain the original integrity of the plaques, including a combination of plain water and mild soap that has no adverse impact on the quality of the marble. “We are proceeding based on the geographical layout of the cemetery. We began with the right avenue and, once that is completed, we’ll move on to the left avenue. We continue to work systematically, avenue by avenue, restoring all plaques within each section, regardless of their size or significance,” he added.

The tombs at the South Park Street Cemetery, poised atop robust brick plinths, exhibit a peerless synthesis of architectural forms—whether square, rectangular or circular, each crowned by domed roofs. These are graced by Corinthian or Ionic columns that support an entablature within the pediment. The array of monuments range from towering obelisks to cairns and intricately carved stone urns resting upon fluted columns. Yet, it is the exquisite sarcophagi that command attention, each reflecting a fusion of Gothic influences and the rich nuances of the Indo-Saracenic style. Particularly noteworthy is a distinctive composite brick structure constructed in the ‘panchayatana’ style, featuring a central dome flanked by miniature replicas of Orissan ‘rekha deul’ on all sides. The black basalt carvings adorning the frontal façade, a tribute to Hindu faith, add an intriguing dimension of cultural confluence to this architectural ensemble.

There is certainly a rational explanation for the lavish use of masonry. Beginning in the 18th century, there was a widespread awareness in scientific circles regarding the potential of deceased bodies to transmit contagious diseases. The spectre of tropical diseases, unrelenting fevers, and grim epidemics loomed large over the era, offering no respite. As Theon Wilkinson pointed out in Two Monsoons (1976), in a single year in Calcutta, more than a third of the total population of 1,200 individuals would perish between August and the end of December.

Amidst the obelisks, one stands out not only for its imposing height but also for the profound significance it carries. Erected in 1796, it is dedicated to the remains of Sir William Jones, the visionary founder of the Asiatic Society, Calcutta.

Among the other notable graves are the resting places of individuals such as Rose Aylmer, who held a cherished place in the heart of poet Walter Savage Landor. The cemetery also houses the tomb of Henry Louis Vivian Derozio, the driving force behind the Young Bengal Movement, whose impactful life spanned a mere 22 years. Additionally, one encounters the final resting grounds of the Scottish poet and scholar David Drummond; Colonel Robert Kyd, the British officer who founded the botanical garden in Calcutta; and Colonel Colin Mackenzie, the first Surveyor General of India. In this sacred expanse, one can also find the final resting place of Charles Stuart (1758-1828), an East India Company officer famously known as ‘Hindoo Stuart’. Distinguished among his peers, he earned this epithet due to his remarkable embrace of Indian culture. Notably, he expressed a desire for his tomb to be crafted in the ‘panchayatana’ style—a request that was honoured, with his grave today standing as an attestation to this unique fusion of cultural influences.

Looking ahead, Mudar Patherya of The Calcutta Restorers hinted at future projects, including potentially expanding restoration efforts to other cemeteries in Kolkata, such as the Lower Circular Road Cemetery, the Scottish Cemetery and the Greek Cemetery, depending on their needs.