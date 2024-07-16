Logo

Dreams, or rather unsettling nightmares, disturb me and jolt me out of slumber. I was panting and breathing heavily.

SAMRIDDHI BHATTACHARJEE | Kolkata | July 16, 2024 5:48 pm

Nightly wish

I suddenly woke up from sleep that night. This happens to me often. Dreams, or rather unsettling nightmares, disturb me and jolt me out of slumber. I was panting and breathing heavily. Drops of cold sweat ran down the sides of my face. Beads of cold sweat formed behind my ears.

I noticed my newborn baby crying in a muffed way in his cot. My wife was deeply asleep, not aware of the fact that the baby was crying.

Suddenly, I noticed a man at the window. He was looking at the infant in the cot. He had a smile on his face. I gasped. My heart skipped a beat, and a shiver ran down my spine.

His hands were resting on the window pane. He dragged his hand over the glass. He was trying to open it and enter the house.

But he could not. I noticed then that his smile was sad. He seemed unhappy. I sighed.

It was me. This is how I return every night to my house to have a look at my broken family. My wife and my newborn child.

wish I could be alive again.

