The Tiger’s Share: Delhi, dreams and domestic wars

The Tiger’s Share is Keshav Guha’s second book. It’s a story that feels like it could be about many Indian families. We’ve all met people like the strong daughter, the younger son who is still figuring things out, the parents who love and worry about their kids, and the big family with all its old ties and secret tensions.

Tara, a successful lawyer from Delhi, is at the center of the story. Tara is sure of herself, but she also feels lonely. Her parents, her younger brother, Lila, and Kunal, the brother who’s adopted, are all around her. They each have their own dreams and problems. The story starts with issues over land, but it quickly turns into a deeper one about fairness, family, and old ideas about who should get what.

One of the best things about the book is that it raises feminist issues without making a big deal out of them. Can a daughter lead a family? Should she inherit just as a son does? They are asked in simple, real ways through the lives and decisions of the characters.

Guha’s work shows how men often think they deserve family property and don’t even question it. These old ideas are slowly being called into question by Tara’s calm but strong fight. The story never yells; it just tells the truth with care and honesty. While Guha treats his characters with sympathy, he does not shield them from their mistakes. He allows their weaknesses to show, giving the story a quiet, believable depth. The author uses humour to soften difficult situations and give the characters even more realism and approachability. His humour is warm, crisp, and well placed.

Delhi almost becomes a key character of the book. Readers can almost feel like they are standing in Guha’s descriptions of the city. The author successfully makes readers walk the grounds of Sunder Nagar and the rich lane of Lutyens’ Delhi. As you read, you can almost feel the vibe of the city.

Still, the story feels a little too long at times. Some parts are longer than they need to be because they are full of details that don’t add much to the story. Guha also tries to connect with younger readers by adding some current touches, but these can feel out of place at times. His use of sophisticated words sometimes feels a bit forced. However, these small problems don’t take away the fun of reading the book.

The Tiger’s Share quietly asks hard questions about family, fairness, and the true cost of ambition. It reminds us that change — real change — does not come easily but through the slow, brave work of standing one’s ground.

The book isn’t just about who owns a house or a piece of land. It’s about being able to fit in with your family and stand up for yourself with pride. This book is about the quiet fights that happen in people’s life and the little wins that nobody else sees but are very important to the people who live them.

This book makes you think and feel, and it stays with you long after you complete reading it.

The book has been published by Hachette India.