VK Pandian in conversation with The Statesman

BJD leader #VKPandian in conversation with ‘#TheStatesmanTalk’ says that #NaveenPatnaik is a “Guru” to him. On leaving his career as a bureaucrat and joining politics he said it was part of destiny as he experienced that he had a very strong emotional connect with the people of #Odisha. He also claimed that BJD will be a clear winner in the state in the Lok Sabha Elections.