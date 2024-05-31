VK Pandian in conversation with The Statesman

V K Pandian not my successor, it will be decided by people, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
BJD supremo does not rule out the option of extending support to NDA in post-poll scenario
BJD leader #VKPandian in conversation with ‘#TheStatesmanTalk’ says that #NaveenPatnaik is a “Guru” to him. On leaving his career as a bureaucrat and joining politics he said it was part of destiny as he experienced that he had a very strong emotional connect with the people of #Odisha. He also claimed that BJD will be a clear winner in the state in the Lok Sabha Elections.
Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | May 31, 2024 4:11 pm
BJD supremo does not rule out the option of extending support to NDA in post-poll scenario
Irani, who addressed poll rallies in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Balasore parliamentary constituencies going to polls on 1 June in the last phase, said “the BJP government will ensure that the ungodly people bite the dust”.
A man not new to controversies, Tharoor has received both bouquets and brickbats for his nonchalant and friendly banter, especially on social media.
Advertisement