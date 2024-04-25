Logo

# Statesman Talk

Statesman Talk: Shehzad Poonawalla in conversation with Deepti J Verma

Shehzad Poonawalla in conversation with Deepti J Verma talk about how pro incumbency is helping PM Narendra Modi win 2024 elections. How AAP and Congress are trying to fool the voters in Delhi and Punjab & how Dynastic politics is not being accepted in 2024 India.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 25, 2024 2:08 pm

