Statesman Talk: Shehzad Poonawalla in conversation with Deepti J Verma

BJP-led NDA fully prepared for LS elections on the basis of its track record of good governance: PM
"We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors,'' said PM Modi.
Shehzad Poonawalla in conversation with Deepti J Verma talk about how pro incumbency is helping PM Narendra Modi win 2024 elections. How AAP and Congress are trying to fool the voters in Delhi and Punjab & how Dynastic politics is not being accepted in 2024 India.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 25, 2024 2:08 pm
The BJP leader said it would be interesting to see what they will lose after the Yatra.
