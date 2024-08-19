Logo

Logo

# Statesman Talk

Devender Yadav in conversation with ‘ The Statesman Talk’

On ‘The Statesman Talk,’ Devender Yadav stated that people now feel cheated by the AAP, as the party is acting completely opposite to the promises it made when it first came to power.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 19, 2024 8:22 pm | Updated : August 20, 2024 10:26 pm

Related posts

# Cities

Devender Yadav demands special session of Delhi Assembly

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday demanded that a special session of the Delhi Assembly be convened to discuss the 11 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, reportedly "pending" with the AAP government for the past many months.