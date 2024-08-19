Devender Yadav in conversation with ‘ The Statesman Talk’

People will always remember Rajiv Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for country: Devender Yadav
The Congress chief of the Delhi unit paid floral tributes at the portrait of Gandhi at the party office here.
On ‘The Statesman Talk,’ Devender Yadav stated that people now feel cheated by the AAP, as the party is acting completely opposite to the promises it made when it first came to power.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | August 19, 2024
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday demanded that a special session of the Delhi Assembly be convened to discuss the 11 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, reportedly "pending" with the AAP government for the past many months.
Attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said: "Kejriwal’s refusal to obey the summons of the ED nine times before he was arrested from the CM’s residence, has inordinately delayed the trial of the accused in the liquor scam case."
