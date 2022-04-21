Will overcome power shortage in Haryana : Khattar

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government is trying its level best to overcome the power shortage in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting held at Gurugram today, the CM said during summers the demand for electricity increases unexpectedly, hence it is apparent that there is a shortage of power supply.

He said talks have been held with the companies providing electricity and a meeting in this regard would soon be held with the power companies.

Khattar said he is hopeful that the problem of power shortage would soon be resolved.

Responding to a question, the CM said the law and order situation in Gurugram is good and the police are ensuring resolving the incidents in a very short span of time.

The CM said whenever the state government holds talks with the investors, they happily say that as compared to other states, the law and order situation in Haryana is better.

“Today, due to better law and order in Haryana, the number of investors is increasing continuously in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts,” he added.

While responding to a question regarding action being taken by the Vigilance Bureau against corruption, the CM said that the State Vigilance Bureau has been strengthened with the formation of the Divisional Vigilance Bureau (DVB) in all the six divisions of the state.

Along with increasing the force in these Bureaus, their tasks have also been divided. These Bureaus will investigate complaints about the loss of the government exchequer, he added.

