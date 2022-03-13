Twenty one thousand Indians evacuated from Ukraine: Anurag Thakur 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said over 21,000 people of the country were brought back by the Central government from war-torn Ukraine by launching ‘Operation Ganga’.

He made these remarks at Barsar in Hamirpur district where Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 263 crore.

“Developmental projects worth crores of rupees have been sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh by the Union government which include drinking water projects worth crores of rupees.

It is due to the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is poised to emerge as a world leader,” he added.

He stated that the survey of the Una-Hamirpur railway line will also be conducted for which 75 per cent of the total cost would be borne by the Union government. He also detailed various welfare schemes launched by the Union government on the occasion.