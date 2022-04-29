Tourists footfall lowest in April, Shimla hoteliers call for better promotion

The tourists footfall in Shimla has fallen to record low with 60 to 70 per cent decline in occupancy in hotels as compared to pre-Covid era in the month of April, raising concerns among hoteliers who were battling to cope with losses suffered in the pandemic.

Tourism Stakeholders Association chief Mohinder Seth said the hotel industry is already facing financial hardships from the last three years due to the Corona pandemic and the sector was hoping for good business this year but low occupancy has increased their worries.

There are many factors due to which the tourism industry of Shimla including the entry of tourist buses from Maharashtra and Gujarat who had now decided to divert the visitors to other states and traffic diversion from the new bus stand towards bypass.

The tourists from Maharashtra and Gujarat form a major chunk of visitors to the Shimla in the month of April, he said.

He stated that in addition, there was lack of publicity on scenic tourist spots in and around Shimla which is one of the major factors for short stay of visitors in the capital city.

Despite having many places of tourist attraction, the lack of publicity on these, the visitors miss these and return from Shimla without visiting these scenic places.

He suggested that the state government should publicise places in collaboration with tourism stakeholders so that the stay of tourists could be increased in Shimla.