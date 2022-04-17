TN BJP comes out against DMK group trolling Ilayaraja on Modi comments

In the book Ilayaraja has said that Dr B.R. Ambedkar would be proud of several social achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tenure.

The DMK supported social media groups and the left liberals who had recently lauded another Tamil music composer A.R. Rahman for his position on the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the language controversy has come out strongly against Ilayaraja.

BJP state president K. Annamalai while speaking to IANS said: “What wrong has Ilayaraja sir done. No one can silence Ilayaraja Sir just like his music and no DMK-led ecosystem can throttle his voice now. The power brokers of the DMK are rattled at the foreword he has written in the book and they are bringing out this ire through social media posts against the mastero which will not have any impact on him or the people of Tamil Nadu”.

Union minister L. Murugan in a statement said: “The Constitution of India allows freedom of expression and by denying the same to Ilayaraja Sir, DMK has shown its anti-Dalit and

anti-Constitutional nature”.

He said that the pro women legislations like the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” movement which has brought in social transformation and the banning of triple talaq is something that Dr Ambedkar would be proud of and that the great musician has only mentioned that in the foreword which is a reality.

Murugan said that the intolerable nature of the DMK and the so called left liberals are obviously seen in the anger and ire expressed in the trolls against Ilaiyaraaja Sir.

The Union minister said that Ilaiyaraaja had just expressed that both Dr Ambedkar and Prime Minister Modi are practical people and that they succeeded despite all odds that the people from socially backward communities face and that the DMK groups are rattled by this frank statement from the great music mastero.

In the book Ilaiyaraaja has also said: “Both Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dreamt big for the country and both are practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercise. The Atmanirbhar Bharat that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building is a fitting tribute to the dreams of our freedom fighters.”

With the Tamil Nadu BJP coming out against the DMK-led groups on trolling the noted music director from South India who has a huge fan following, it is to be seen whether this would escalate into a major war of words in the days to come.