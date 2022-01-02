Ten senior bureaucrats reshuffled in Odisha

Odisha government has effected a reshuffle of departments of ten senior IAS officers while appointing Additional chief secretary (Home) Sanjeev Chopra as Agriculture Production Commissioner in addition to his own duties.

Bishnupada Sethi was appointed as School and Mass Education secretary. He was also allowed to remain in additional charge of the Commerce and Transport department and Information & Public Relation department.

Raj Kumar Sharma will officiate as additional chief secretary to Health department besides remaining in additional charge of chairman, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL).

While Madhu Sudan Padhi will officiate as the secretary to Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Satyabrata Sahu was posted as Revenue and Disaster Management secretary.

The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development department secretary Ranjana Chopra will hold additional charge of MSME department.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma was given the additional responsibility as chairman of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development (IDCO).

Similarly Suresh Kumar Vashishth is appointed as officer on special duty, General Administration & Public Grievance department.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma is allowed to remain in additional charge of Women and Child Development department while Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been given additional charge as Managing Director of IDCO.