Stubble Burning: Decomposer to be sprayed on 5 lakh acres of land in Haryana

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said this year Pusa bio-decomposer, which is expected to help decompose stubble left behind after paddy is harvested, will be sprayed on five lakh acres of land to destroy stubble in the fields.

Presiding over a meeting organized on Air Quality Management Control today, Kaushal said effective steps will be taken to control pollution so that people’s lives are not affected.

He said 17 Dust Control and Management Cells have been established in the National Capital Region to control the dust on the road and in open areas.

The chief secretary said on one lakh acres of land, agriculture department and on four lakh acres of land, UPL Company would spray decomposer medicine like last year from CSR funds.

Due to its spraying, the residue of paddy crop will be easily eliminated and pollution will not spread, due to which farmers will not have to face any problem at the time of sowing of the next crop.

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to work proactively at the district level to impose a complete ban on burning of paddy residue. Apart from this, directions were also given to prepare the annual plan as soon as possible and send it to the headquarters.

He said this year the agriculture department would also use the decomposer of Care Pro to eliminate the residue of paddy straw.

The chief secretary said that special attention should be paid towards stubble burning areas in the paddy growing districts like Ambala, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sirsa.

He also gave necessary instructions to take concrete steps to control vehicle pollution in the NCR. He said that the e-charging stations installed in the state should be taken care of so that people can use them easily.

He said that 630 industries out of 1485 were converted to PNG to reduce pollution in the industries based in the NCR region. Apart from this, 855 industries will be converted to PNG soon so that pollution can be controlled in this area.