Smart City project being haphazardly implemented in Jammu: Apni Party

J&K Apni Party provincial resident and former minister, Manjit Singh on Monday questioned Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for its unplanned Smart City Project which, he said, seems to have failed before its take off.

Manjit Singh said that it disheartens to see the jam packed roads, power cuts,

improper water supply, littered garbage, dangling live electricity wires, poor condition of electric poles, bad condition of lanes and drains in Jammu city.

He asked party activists to highlight failures of JMC in materialising the Smart City Project on the ground.

“The Smart City Project is not being implemented in a planned manner on the ground and it is being used as a shadow by the BJP to protect the failures of the JMC that is hiding its failures and the development in the municipal limits has been limited to some of the selected areas” he said.

Manjit Singh said that the people are fed up with the BJP as they have not adopted a holistic approach towards development of the city.

He said unscheduled long electricity cuts in the soaring temperature have caused great inconvenience to the people in Jammu. Water supply has also suffered leading to shortage of drinking water in the city and its peripheral areas, he added.