On Sharad Pawar’s 81st birthday, NCP to launch ‘Swabhiman Saptah’

To mark the 81st birthday of senior leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday (December 12), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will organise a weeklong ‘Swabhiman Saptah’ from December 14-20, state party chief and Minister Jayant Patil announced here on Friday.

He said NCP president Pawar will accept peoples’ wishes and address a virtual rally from Mumbai’s Nehru Centre on Sunday morning, and urged his admirers and followers to refrain from coming to greet him personally.

“Pawar Saheb will also address the virtual rally which will be telecast live on the party’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. A few senior leaders shall also be present on the occasion,” said Patil.

He said that like every year, even this year the NCP will have a few unique initiatives to mark the occasion, including the launch of a party App by Pawar, which will help enhance coordination between the organisation and its workers all over.

The NCP Student Wing will organise a Maharashtra Youth Carnival for encouraging college students with competitions and other activities with prizes.

During the Swabhiman Week, the party activists across the state will create awareness about Covid-19 vaccinations and exhort people to go for inoculation at the nearest venue, the importance of following Covid protocols, testing, etc.

The party and all its frontal organisations will also conduct a series of social activities like health camps, blood donation drives, distributing medicines to the needy, tree plantation and environment-related initiatives.

Present with Patil were NCP state general secretary Shivajirao Garje, spokesperson Mahesh Chavan and Student Wing President Sunil Gavhane.

Hailing from Pune’s Baramati, Pawar, the senior-most leader in the country respected across the political spectrum, with over 55 years of active political career serving at the state and Centre.

He is the architect of the 2-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.