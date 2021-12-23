SAD demands HC judge to monitor recent cases of sacrilege

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the probe into the recent cases of sacrilege.

The SAD also announced a protest at Sri Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar on January 2 against police inaction in the cases of sacrilege.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and attended by party patron Parkash Singh Badal besides others.

Announcing this decision while talking to newsmen later, Sukhbir Badal said “Sikhs and Punjabis do not have any faith in the Congress

government and its home minister. They are convinced the Congress

government is bent upon saving those behind the heinous cases of

sacrilege and does not have any interest in uncovering the conspiracy behind them. They have also rejected the low level policy inquiry ordered by the government into the case and want a high level inquiry monitored by the high court.”

Sukhbir said the state government had failed to unravel the conspiracy behind such cases despite the fact that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) handed over the person responsible for throwing the holy Gutka Sahib into the ‘sarovar’ at Sri Darbar Sahib to the police. “Had this case been investigated properly, the subsequent ghastly event of December 18 in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harmandar Sahib would have been averted,” he said.

On the bomb blast at Ludhiana, the SAD chief said, “We had said

earlier that people will be provoked by communal incidents. This has

happened with sacrilege also being committed at a temple after the

desecration of Sri Harmandar Sahib. Now a bomb blast has also

occurred.”

He said the state government and especially the State police chief should also focus on maintaining law and order instead of keeping themselves busy in vendetta politics only.

Former CM, Singh Badal said the sacred Sri Harmandar Sahib had been made the target of devious and dangerous designs by the Mughals, the British and the Congress rulers.

“After 1984 this is the first time that the most sacred shrine of humanity has been made the target of evil designs and it is not merely a coincidence that this too happens during a Congress govt. A conspiracy has been hatched to snatch the ‘seva sambhal’ of Sikh Gurdhams from the Sikh Sangat through their elected representatives and hand it over to stooges of the government.”