Punjab Congress poll debacle takes the first toll, Sidhu resigns

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit chiefs of the five states where the party put up a poor show during the recently-concluded Assembly poll to resign, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday resigned from the post on Wednesday.

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” Sidhu, who was made the state party chief eight months back, said in a tweet this morning.

He also posted a copy of the handwritten resignation letter which read, “To, The President, All India Congress Committee. Respected Madam, I hereby resign as President (P.P.C.C).”

As Congress lost the power in Punjab in Assembly polls to the Aam Aadmi Party, many state Congress leaders were demanding Sidhu’s ouster.

He is accused of harming the party’s poll prospects by finding faults in the decisions taken by the Charanjit Singh Channi government.

Sidhu, who also lost the poll from Amritsar East constituency, didn’t campaign for the party after Channi was named the Congress’ CM candidate, ignoring the Punjab Congress chief.

Congress won 18 seats in the recent Punjab Assembly polls as compared to 77 in 2017 polls. Following the defeat in the recently-held Assembly elections, Gandhi on Tuesday had asked state Congress chiefs of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to resign.