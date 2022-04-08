The AAP Government has issued directions to establish procurement counters at Narela and Najafgarh Mandis to buy wheat at MSP rates, informed Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai.

A high-level joint meeting of FCI, Mandi Officials and the Agriculture Department, was also held at Delhi Secretariat today to ensure procurement of wheat on the basis of MSP.

The Registration of farmers will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM at the counters. Coupons will also be provided at the site.

The Delhi Development Minister further asserted that the Kejriwal Government is committed to providing all the necessary amenities to the people living in Delhi’s villages.

The Kejriwal Government has allocated a budget of Rs 200 crore for the development of Delhi’s villages this year.

A special camp will be organised on 11th and 12th May in Delhi Secretariat to expedite development projects of villages. Delhi Village Development Board has so far approved 826 schemes for village development under its project.

Rai outlined several key decisions taken by the Kejriwal Government regarding the upliftment of farmers as well as enhancing rural development in the region.

He said, “Now that the harvesting of wheat has started in Delhi, the Kejriwal Government has issued instructions for the opening of procurement counters in Narela and Najafgarh Krishi Mandi for the farmers of Delhi to sell their harvested wheat at MSP rates. In order to move further in this direction, a high-level joint meeting involving the FCI, Agriculture Department, and Mandi Officials was conducted today at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss the purchase of wheat-based on MSP rates.”

He added, “The officers of Mandi Department, Agriculture Department and FCI, Revenue Department will be there to help the farmers at Mandi’s counters. Registration of Farmers will run from 10 AM until 5 PM, and coupons for their respective time slots will be distributed from there itself. This technique will not only save the farmers’ time, but it will also eliminate the need for them to go around to other counters.”

The Delhi Development Minister further said, “Farmers will need to bring Girdawari to complete the registration process. In case a farmer lacks a Girdawari, they can register using their Aadhar card, a copy of Khasra-Khatauni, and a bank passbook.

After completing the registration process, farmers will be issued a coupon that will allow them to go to the mandi FCI counter and sell their wheat as per the MSP rate per the specified time slot. Thanks to the establishment of the joint counter of the four departments in the market, farmers will only have to go to one place to have all of their papers examined, and they will be able to sell their wheat directly in the FCI Counter.”

Rai said, “A total budget of Rs 200 crore this year for the development of the villages of Delhi. Under this pilot project, it has been decided to provide class one amenities in all the villages of Delhi. Under this project, so far 826 schemes have been approved by the Village Development Board.

This project will mainly focus on the development works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds etc. Along with this, the department has been ordered to complete the checking of all the necessary documents of 826 scheme and their related development works by 6th May and submit its detailed report to the ministry.”

He concluded, “To expedite the development work related to the villages of Delhi, a ‘Delhi Village Development Special Camp’ will be organised on 11th and 12th May at the Delhi Secretariat. At this special camp, officers of all concerned departments like the Development Department, Delhi Rural Development Board, MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Revenue Department, Delhi Jal Board and other departments will be involved.

According to the 2021-22 report, work related to the development of 105 communities has been already tendered up to this point. All of the Kejriwal Government’s major initiatives would serve as a turning point in the development of Delhi’s farmers and villages.”