Private job quota law: Haryana govt announces 2 years exemption for new Startups, IT companies

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Tuesday said new startups and new information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITES) companies will be given exemption for two years under the ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’ which provides 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 30,000 a month,.

Apart from this, short-term (45 days) works will also be exempted from this Act, Chautala said during the ‘Meet the Press’ programme held at Chandigarh Press Club today.

Giving details of the exemption given in the Act, the Deputy Chief Minister said in addition to sowing of crops, embroidery, the primary works related to fruits, vegetables, tea leaves, coffee, fish, animals etc also taken up under the ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act’. ‘2020’ are exempted. Exemptions have also been given to domestic servants and those industries for which skilled workers are not available.

Chautala said the Haryana government has made an unprecedented decision to give 75 per cent reservation to Haryanavi youth in the private sector on the occasion of 75th Amrit Mahotsav of the country’s independence.

He said this law came into force in the state from the midnight of January 15 this year and will be applicable in industries having more than 10 employees.

He said that companies are continuously getting themselves registered on the portal of the labour department, so far more than 22,000 companies have got their registration done. So far 3,280 youths have also got themselves registered from across the state. He called upon the youth to get them registered on https://local.hrylabour.gov. in/ portal so that they can be linked with employment.

Regarding “the misleading propaganda being done by the opposition against the Act”, the Deputy CM said in 2008-09, many such incidents took place in big industries, due to which the local youth were deprived of employment.

“The ‘Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020’ was opposed politically and non-politically as well, but we did not stop in the interest of the youth. We will find a solution after discussing it with the Industry associations that had filed a petition in the court,” Chautala added.

A provision has been made to impose a fine on the industries which do not employ employable local candidates from Rs 50,000 to Rs Two lakh, he added.