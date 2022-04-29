Preneet Kaur appeals for peace, harmony in Patiala

Former Union minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Patiala, Preneet Kaur on Friday appealed for peace and harmony in Patiala following the incidents of clashes between two groups of people.

“Belonging to this historic city (Patiala) and having lived here for more than fifty years, I feel deeply pained over what has happened here today”, Kaur said in an emotional note, while adding, “those responsible for this ugly situation must be dealt with firmly for trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the city”.

The Patiala MP regretted that the local administration and the police did not take any precautions to prevent violence from taking place.

“I wonder why two confronting groups were allowed to come face to face with each other and that too brandishing weapons, when they had made their intentions clear well in advance”, she asked, adding, “may be someone in the government wants to disturb the peaceful atmosphere here”.

“Patiala has a history of peace and harmony and people have lived together for hundreds of years and what has happened today, has happened for the first time”, Kaur regretted, while hoping that such incidents are not allowed to happen again.

