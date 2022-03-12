Pramod Sawant resigns, Guv appoints him caretaker CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday submitted his resignation to Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who appointed him as the caretaker Chief Minister until “alternative arrangements” were made.

The BJP won 20 seats in the state’s recent Assembly polls, just one short of a majority.

“Until alternative arrangements are made through the process, I, as the Governor, appoint him as caretaker Chief Minister,” Pillai told reporters after handing over the order of appointment to Sawant.

The Governor also congratulated Sawant for his tenure as the Chief Minister of the coastal state.

Sawant said that he would be holding charge as caretaker Chief Minister until government formation procedures are completed.

“Today I have submitted my resignation as Chief Minister. He (Governor Pillai) has accepted the resignation and after accepting it, he appointed me as the caretaker CM, which is till further decisions,” Sawant said.

Explaining the delay in the swearing-in ceremony of a cabinet in Goa, he said: “Swearing-in is scheduled in four states (which BJP won). A decision has not been made regarding that at the Centre yet. After the decision is taken at the Centre, dates for all states will be finalised and the swearing in will take place in all four states”.

When asked when the party observer is expected to visit Goa to complete the formalities, Sawant said: “We do not know who is going to come or when? When the central party takes a decision, we will inform you. The observer will conduct a meeting of the legislature party and quickly take the rest of the decisions”.

Though short of one seat for a majority, the BJP has already received letters of support from five MLAs, three independent candidates and two MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The Congress fared poorly with 11 seats and its alliance partner the Goa Forward party won just one seat.