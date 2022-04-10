Odisha STF seizes a leopard skin, one held

The Odisha Police’s special task force (STF) have seized a leopard skin and arrested a wildlife criminal in Kandhamal district, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team, in association with Forest Department officials, kept vigil on the road near Kandhamal’s Daberi village under Daringibadi police station last night and seized the leopard skin from a person, identified as Bipin Nayak, an official said.

The accused has been handed over to the Daringibadi forest officials for necessary legal actions. So far, the STF have seized 27 leopard skins.