Odisha CM sanctions CMRF funds to help Missionaries of Charity

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in the state in the wake of the union government’s recent move in putting brakes on the renewal of the registration to these institutions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)

It may be recalled here that Patnaik on New Year’s Eve had directed district collectors to ensure that no shelter or orphanage under the organisation suffers and added that money from the chief minister’s relief fund can be used for aid, if needed.

Accordingly, basing on the requests of collectors, the Chief Minister has sanctioned assistance for 13 institutions run by MoC spreading over 8 districts. More than 900 inmates in various leprosiums and orphanages in the state will be benefited by this decision .