Mohali attack: Intel agencies on high alert, Punjab CM seeks report from DGP

The Central intelligence agencies like The Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Military Intelligence (MI), National Technical Research Organisation and the Intelligence Wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) have swung into action after the attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night and the agencies are gathering more information in this case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers over last night’s explosion in Mohali, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits.

He held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far.

“Those who are trying to ruin Punjab’s atmosphere won’t be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers. Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on,” said the Punjab Chief Minister after the meeting.

Sources in the Intel network said the Central Intel wings consider it as an act of terror and the responsible group has tried to convey a message by attacking the police building, this could be a handiwork of the Pakistan supported Khalistani elements hiding in the neighbouring country.

They also said that the Punjab intelligence wing reportedly received two threatening letters from a commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad indicating a major attack on railway stations, bridges, places of worship and other major installations, and political leaders in the state.

A senior official in the intelligence grid said that the grenades were lobbed on the security forces earlier also, but using Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) to target police forces is more worrisome for the security forces.

The Intel sources also said that the arrested four Khalistani terrorists from Haryana’s Karnal on May 5 had admitted that the weapons and explosives were transported from Pakistan through drones. The RPG might have been carried out to Punjab from the neighbouring country, they added.

They also said that the Maoists are using improvised Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) to target the security forces’ camps in Chhattisgarh, therefore, the agencies are trying to ascertain whether the grenade launchers were procured from them or not.

The Intelligence wings are also scanning the links with the recent posters and graffiti by the Khalistani element on the Himachal Pradesh’s Vidhan Sabha boundary wall.

A high officer in the security grid said that though the Punjab Police have been investigating the blast case, but being a border state and the way Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been pushing the pro-Khalistani elements to carry out major terror strikes in India, all agencies have been working hard to connect the dots of the conspiracy and to nail the perpetrators before they could execute some bad incidents in the country.

He, quoting the intelligence inputs, said that Pro-Khalistani Entities (PKEs) with the help of ISI have been continued with their efforts to smuggle in IEDs, arms, ammunition, explosive material into Punjab to carry out terrorist strikes in major cities of the country.

On Monday night, a minor blast occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. There was no casualty or loss of life but police said it has not ruled out a terror angle in the incident, in which they say that the attack took place from outside the building with a rocket-propelled grenade.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done,” Mohali police had said on Monday.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons,” It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it.”