Mann announces MSP on Moongi crop for Punjab farmers

In a bid to give impetus to crop diversification and save water, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced minimum support price (MSP) on Moongi (lentil) crop.

Assuring the farmers sowing Moongi, Mann said that the state government would purchase every single grain of their crop provided they will have to sow paddy 126 variety or basmati in the same field after harvesting Moongi as both these crops take far less time for maturity as well as require less water as compared to other varieties of paddy.

“It is for the first time that any government has assured farmers to purchase Moongi on MSP. This will enable the farmers to supplement their income by sowing another crop between wheat-paddy cycles,” the CM said.

The MSP for Moongi is Rs 7275 per quintal and it is being cultivated over an area of 77,000 acres as compared to 50,000 acres in last year.

The CM also declared that the state government would purchase Basmati on the remunerative price to ensure market price stabilization to avoid any loss to the farmers.

This step would ultimately motivate the farmers to cultivate less water consuming varieties of paddy including 126 and basmati to check the fast depleting water table in the state, he added.

Mann has already announced a financial assistance worth Rs 1500 per acre to the farmers adopting direct sowing of paddy.