K’taka reports over 33K new Covid cases, 70 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 33,337 fresh Covid cases and 70 deaths.

Officials said the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.37 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.20 per cent.

As many as 1,115 Omicron cases and 4,431 Delta and its sub-lineages cases are being treated across the state.

The new Covid cases in Bengaluru came down to 16,586 against 46,050 discharges. 13 deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

Mysuru (2,431), Tumakuru (1,192), Hassan (1,039), Dharwad (1,278) districts recorded higher number of cases in the state. a 9-month-old male baby from Vijayapura, 19-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada and 28-year-old female from Mysuru were among the 50 deceased persons.

A total of 651 teenagers from the age group of 0 to 9 years and 1,424 from the age group between 10 years to 19 years have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.

Recovery rate in the city stood at 91.33 per cent.

The number of total active patients in the state stood at 2,52,132. Positivity rate has come down from 22.77 per cent to 19.37 per cent since last week. Recovery rate has risen from 88.73 per cent from last week to 92.25 per cent.