K’taka allows 100 pc seating capacity in theatres, pools, gyms, Yoga centres

Karnataka Minister for Health K. Sudhakar on Friday said that the seating restrictions imposed in theatres across the state due to the Covid third wave will be lifted from February 5.

Gyms, swimming pools and Yoga centres have also been allowed to function with full capacity, he added.

While interacting with reporters, Minister Sudhakar stated that the restrictions are lifted with a condition to follow Covid guidelines. Wearing of masks is being made compulsory in theatres and carrying outside food into theatres is not allowed. Vaccination of two doses is made compulsory for all these places, he added.

Certain steps were taken in the last of December due to rise in number of Omicron cases. “We have started to relax the rules after analysing admissions to hospitals. The matter has been discussed with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the meeting held today,” he said.

During the month of Jan, 5 to 6 per cent of infected persons were admitted to the hospitals. In February, the admissions have come down to 2 per cent. Against this backdrop, the permission is given for 100 per cent occupancy, he said.

The final decision has been taken with a view that no industry or an individual should suffer losses. The film chamber of commerce have assured of taking all necessary precautions. The cine lovers should put on their masks, he stated.

There is prohibition to carry food inside the theatres. The officers can conduct surprise checks at any point of time. However, the rules regarding marriage, functions will continue as the same and a decision would be taken in the coming days.