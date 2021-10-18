IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; Badrinath Yatra halted

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state, on Monday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh,” IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the district police have halted the Badrinath Yatra, and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places.

Around 20,000 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple on Saturday, the highest number this season. Police said around 15,000 were sent back to Gaurikund on Sunday.

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

The IMD in a tweet yesterday said that as a result of interaction with low-level easterlies, Uttarakhand and other states would be experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity.

“Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP, and Haryana on 17th and 18th as a result of WD interaction with low-level easterlies. Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the low-pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon,” it said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, 17 October, assured people that all arrangements have been made and alerts issued to take care of any emergency situation. The chief minister further directed the police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other personnel concerned to be on high alert.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said that amid the red alert, devotees are currently being advised not to travel. “While at this time all the devotees are being stopped at safe places. They’re advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until the weather condition improves. All schools in Chamoli will be closed on Monday,” he said.

Khurana also declared a holiday on Monday, October 18, in all government, non-government, private schools (class 1 to 12), and all colleges operating in the district.

Bikram Singh, Director of the Weather Department, asked the people not to move anywhere for two days.

(With ANI inputs)