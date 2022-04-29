IIM Jammu to establish off-campus in Ladakh

A delegation led by Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, Prof BS Sahay, called on the Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Gyalson and appraised him of the decision.

The IIM proposes to promote the growth and development of UT Ladakh by taking initiatives in the areas of Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Executive Education, Advisory Services, etc.

CEC Gyalson expressed concern over local students migrating to different cities outside Ladakh and studying in premiere professional institutes amid various challenges.