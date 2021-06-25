Indian Institute of Management Jammu announces the launch of its online Summer School for students of 10th, 11th, and 12th classes. The program is for one week, starting from July 5rd till July 10th, 2021. Prof. B. S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, has initiated the idea of Summer School to engage young students positively during the pandemic. He has envisioned that this program will expand students’ knowledge across various disciplines and help them explore new career options.

IIM Jammu Summer School has got an overwhelming response from students all over the country. The Institute has received about five hundred applications on the first day of the registrations. The Summer School is an IIM Jammu-sponsored program, and the Institute is not charging any fee from the students.

The program structure has been developed keeping in mind the young audience and focuses on three main modules. The first module aims to discover new opportunities, where the student learns about the global business environment and entrepreneurship and gets an overview of future career opportunities.

The second module focuses on learning and acquiring new skills like financial literacy, public speaking, problem-solving and critical thinking, etc. The third module emphasizes on self-development of the students, where the session moderator will highlight the importance of being happy, the value of developing a hobby, and the significance of time management. The overall program will help the students in their holistic development and help them realize their true potential.

The IIM Jammu Summer School would benefit thousands of students and will provide them an excellent opportunity to learn new skills, explore new interests, and find ways for self-development. The fun-based approach of the program will make the sessions more impactful. The core objective of the program is to make learning fun, exciting and enriching. The innovative teaching pedagogies used by IIM Jammu faculty members and subject experts will create a positive learning environment by engaging the students in the best possible way.

The program coordinators, Dr Archana Sharma and Dr Kulwinder Kaur have done extensive research in developing the program modules and are working hard to make this program a great success.