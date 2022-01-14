HP Guv, CM greet people on Makar Sankranti

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Arlekar performed havan on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti in the morning and congratulated the people on Makar Sankranti while wishing for the prosperity of the state and progress and healthy life of people.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti visited the famous Jakhu temple of Shimla and performed puja.

Thakur also participated in the yajna and prayed for peace, prosperity and well being of people of the state.

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Chopal Balbir Verma, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monika and other senior officers were present on the occasion.