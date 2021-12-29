HP Govt notifies HP Swarn Jayanti Legacy Cases Resolution scheme

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday notified HP Swarn Jayanti (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2021 for settling, disposing off all the pending legacy cases and recovering arrears stuck in cases under litigation.

A state government official said HP Swarn Jayanti (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme-2021 is an ambitious scheme and is being made available for the pre-GST taxpayers to resolve the tax liability and disputes.

“Under the new scheme, taxpayers can pay the outstanding tax amounts due and be free from any other consequences under the Law. Taxpayers would get substantial relief as they have to pay only settlement fees in lieu of interests and penalties. Taxpayers are struggling with compiling documents, collecting pending statutory forms and preparing reconciliations to complete assessments. Even after the GST roll out, companies, industries and dealers are left with disputes of the earlier regime,” he added.

He stated that the scheme will be valid for a period of six months from the publication of the scheme in the official gazette of Himachal Pradesh.

The scheme will have two phases. In the first phase of four months, the dealer is required to pay due tax along with settlement fee at 10 per cent and in the second phase of two months one hundred fifty per cent (i.e.,150 per cent) of the settlement fee as applicable in the first phase along with due tax.

The stakeholders or dealers may apply under the scheme by visiting the concerned circle or district offices of the Department. The dealers will have to deposit applicable settlement fees online in the relevant head of account of subsumed enactment and no manual fee will be accepted, he added.