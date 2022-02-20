HP CM Jai Ram Thakur’s health parameters normal now

The health parameters of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for routine check-up are normal after he complained of chest pain on Friday, a state government official said on Sunday.

The official said Thakur was under observation of senior doctors of the Institute and would be discharged within a day or two.

It is worth mentioning here that Thakur was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness on 18 February but all his reports were found to be normal.