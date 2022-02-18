HP CM Jai Ram Thakur undergoes check-up at AIIMS Delhi after complaining of chest pain

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday underwent a health checkup at AIIMS Delhi after he complained of chest pain.

A state government official said Thakur has been admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for a routine check-up on the advice of doctors.

The Chief Minister is perfectly fine and has been admitted only for a routine check-up and there was no need to worry, he added.

Earlier, Thakur had undergone a medical check-up at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla where his reports were found to be normal.

Senior Medical Superintendent of IGMC Dr Janak Raj said the Chief Minister had undergone routine check-up this morning around 10.30 am and after medical examination, all reports were found normal.

Thakur returned back to his office from the hospital after a routine medical check-up in the IGMC, Dr Janak Raj added.

Sources said that Thakur was admitted in IGMC Hospital at 11.30 last night after he suffered mild chest pain. The doctors conducted Echo and other tests which were normal.

But not taking chances, Thakur had decided to get a check-up done at AIIMS Delhi to confirm whether it was a myocardial infarction that resulted in episodic mild chest pain.

The Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to Mandi and Hamirpur now stands cancelled due to health concerns.

It is worth mentioning here that Thakur was campaigning for the party in Punjab for assembly and on Thursday, he had returned to Shimla after paying obeisance at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

He is scheduled to take a night halt at Himachal Sadan, New Delhi today, a government official said.