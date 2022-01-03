HP CM inaugurates 5-day Manali Winter Carnival

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the five-day national level Winter Carnival by offering prayers at Hadimba Temple in Manali and flagging off the Carnival Parade from the Circuit House Manali.

Later, while addressing the public meeting the Chief Minister said that with the construction of new bridges and roads in the valley, various places would be developed as tourist places which would boost tourism in the area.

The rock climbing wall at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering and Allied Sports Institute Manali would facilitate adventure sports enthusiasts and strengthen adventure tourism activities in Manali. The Beas Bihal Nature Park would provide clean and beautiful natural environment to tourists, besides providing employment opportunities to the local people, he added.

He stated that keeping in view the importance of forests, the state government is laying emphasis on expansion and strengthening of forest area.

As many as 4,38,12,000 saplings have been planted during various Van Mahotsav organised during four years in the state, he added further.

Jai Ram Thakur also observed the tableaux presented by Mahila Mandals, various departments and institutions on the occasion.

He also honoured Anchal Thakur of Manali for winning a bronze medal in the International Skiing Competition held in Montenegro, Europe.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the Winter Carnival Manali has immense significance in view of tourism, trade, preservation of traditional beliefs and culture. The carnival provides a platform to various artists of different states to showcase their talent.

He thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth crores of rupees in the valley and development of the valley.