HP Cabinet approves new energy, sports policy

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday gave nod for new energy and sports policy in a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the Cabinet gave its nod to Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021 which envisages clean and green energy development through expeditious use of full energy potential specially hydro and solar.

The policy will aim to add an additional 10,000 MW of green energy through hydro, solar and other green energy sources by 2030, expeditious development of green energy sources, a four pronged strategy by way of participation of state, joint, central and private sectors.

It also aimed at developing an adequate and efficient transmission network in the State by creating a transmission Master Plan to facilitate planning and timely execution of hydro and solar projects. It also lays stress on renewable energy sources viz solar, wind, biomass and other non-conventional energy sources.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Swarnim Jayanti Sports Policy 2021 which lays emphasis on developing, maintaining and optimally utilizing high quality sports infrastructure, encourage public private participation in creating sports infrastructure, coordinate with educational institutions for promotion of sports and to encourage, train and support sportspersons for participation and excellence in national and international championships with high standards of ethics.

The policy also aims at introducing scientific research in training for long term sports development and recognize and honour talent in sports and reward young women and men who have achieved excellence in sports, he added.

He stated that it also decided to dispense with the process of 15 marks evaluation and enhancement of weightage of written test from 85 to 100 marks for direct recruitment to Class-III posts to ensure more objective selection in a transparent manner.

The Cabinet gave its ex post facto approval for 100 percent waiver/exemption of Token Tax, Special Road Tax and Passenger Tax of various categories of vehicles to provide relief to the transporters keeping in view the effect due to the Corona pandemic. It decided to waive of remaining 50 percent Token Tax on Stage Carriage, Taxi, Maxi, Auto and Contract Carriage buses, Institutional Buses and 100 percent Token Tax on Contract Carriage Buses and Special Road Tax on Stage Carriage with effect from 1st August, 2020 to 30th June, 2021. It also decided to waive off 100 percent Token Tax on Stage Carriage, Contract Carriage and Institutional Buses and Special Road Tax of Stage Carriage with effect from 1st July, 2021 to 30th November, 2021. It also decided to waive off 100 passenger tax on contract carriage and institutional buses with effect from 1st April, 2020 to 30th November, 2021.

He further stated that the Cabinet gave its approval for restructuring of the State Taxes and Excise Department. Creation and filling up of posts would be carried out by the Department in a phased manner in consultation with the Finance Department and in sync with the restructuring proposal.

The Cabinet gave its nod to provide relief to flood affected farmers of Lahaul Spiti district for current agriculture and horticulture losses caused due to extensive rains on 27 to 30 July last year. The farmers would be provided Rs 2000 per bigha for losses between 25 to 50 percent, Rs 2500 per bigha for losses between 50 to 75 percent and Rs. 3000 per bigha for losses to agricultural and horticultural crops above 75 percent. Rs 3000 per bigha would also be provided to farmers for losses to their lands caused due to landslides/flash floods/avalanches etc and Rs 1000 per bigha would be provided for desilting of agricultural and horticultural lands, he added.