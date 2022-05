Himachal records highest ever single month GST collection

Himachal Pradesh Taxes and Excise department has recorded the highest ever single month collection of Rs 497 crore under GST in the month of April, 2022, a state government official said on Sunday.

The official said the GST collection has increased from Rs 426 crore to Rs 497 crore recording a growth of 17 per cent for the month.

In the financial year 2021-22, the State Taxes and Excise department had exceeded the GST annual targets by approximately Rs 248 crore with collection of Rs 4390 crore, he added.

The official stated that the department has envisaged a project for capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement to improve GST collections.

The project aims mainly at improving ICT (information and communication technology) infrastructure of the department. The department is also in the process of establishing a GST training cell for continuous capacity building of Tax officers.

The implementation of the Departmental Restructuring which has been principally approved by the State Cabinet alongside well trained tax officers are expected to provide further push to the GST revenue collections in the coming financial year, the official said.

He further stated the improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be focus areas for the department.

The department has targeted to improve upon approximately 2.5 lakh e-way bill verifications done in its road checking drive in the previous year. It remains committed to improve voluntary compliance with time bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under the Tax Haat Program, he further added.