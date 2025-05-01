GST collection in April rises by 12.6% to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in April rose by 12.6% Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore, data by the government said.

This reflected a strong economic activity and March-end reconciliation of books by businesses.

The GST mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 – the second highest collection ever since GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1% to over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in April.

Notably, the Central GST collection from domestic transactions stood at Rs 48,634 crore in April, while state GST mop-up was Rs 59,372 crore. Integrated GST and cess collection were Rs 69,504 crore and Rs 12,293 crore, respectively, from domestic transactions.