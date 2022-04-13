Haryana : Sub-Inspector held for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a sub-inspector of the food, civil supplies and consumers affairs department in a corruption case on the basis of an audio recording in Yamunanagar district.

Giving this information on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that complainant Parveen Kumar of village Noltha in Panipat district has accused Rajni Kant, sub-inspector of seeking Rs 20000 bribe in lieu of clearance of his pending bills.

The complainant is a contractor and is responsible for transporting food grains from the government warehouse facilities to PDS shops. He alleged that the accused official used to take bribes every month in lieu of verification of his bills.

After the complaint and subsequent investigation, an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged against the government official. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.