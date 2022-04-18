Haryana Pollution Control Board SDO held for taking Rs 28,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a sub divisional officer (SDO) of the State Pollution Control Board red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 28,000 in Bhiwani district.

Sharing the information on Monday, a spokesperson of the Bureau said that complainant Mukesh of village Mirzapur in Hisar district had complained that the SDO, Mohit Mudgil, had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe in lieu of giving consent to operate CTO (NOC) of his crasher situated in Khanak, district Bhiwani.

The complainant informed the vigilance which laid a trap and arrested the accused official red-handed accepting Rs 28,000 in cash. The team also recovered the bribe money from the accused who was then taken into police custody.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.