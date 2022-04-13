Haryana makes data of works under ULBs available online on Nagar Darshan Portal

On this portal, citizens will be able to put up their demands, complaints and suggestions according to the development projects being carried out in their area.

The CM said now citizens will be able to put any demand related to development works in their ward on the ‘Nagar Darshan’ portal. Apart from this, they can also file online complaints and suggestions on this portal, which will automatically be sent to the concerned Department for further action.

Khattar said with the launch of ‘Nagar Darshan’ portal, the details of the completed, ongoing and required development projects in ULBs will be available online

Besides this, it will also prove to be effective in enhancing the credibility of the development works and will also work as a source of information for the citizens which will further help in better implementation of developmental plans and projects in ULBs.

He further informed that the main objective of ‘Nagar Darshan’ is to make all government services accessible to citizens through the websites of ULBs which would ensure efficiency, transparency and reliability of all services provided to citizens.

The CM said it was the vision of the state government that ULBs in Haryana should have their own website so as to ensure that people should know the details of various developmental schemes and projects being carried out in their local area and they can put up their demands before the state government as per their requirements.