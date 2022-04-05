 Haryana Assembly resolution stakes claim over Chandigarh, demands SYL   

Days after Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh to Punjab, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution staking claim to Chandigarh, which serves as the joint capital of the two neighboring states.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Assembly on the Chandigarh issue, expressed concern over Punjab Assembly resolution passed on 1 April recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the Central government.

“This is not acceptable to the people of Haryana. Haryana continues to retain its right to the Capital Territory of Chandigarh. Moreover this House has in the past passed resolutions for a separate High Court in the state of Haryana in Chandigarh in accordance with Constitutional provisions,” it said.

The resolution said the Central government should not “take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled”.

The House urged the Central government to take measures for the construction of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court. “The House also urges the Central government to prevail upon the state of Punjab to withdraw its case and permit the Hansi-Butana canal to be able carry waters to water deficient areas of the state of Haryana and equitable distribution,” the resolution said.

The House also urged the Central government to ensure that the proportion earmarked for officers from the government of Haryana to serve in the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh is continued in the same proportion as when the reorganisation of Punjab was envisaged.

The resolution said the right of Haryana to share waters of Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time.

It said the Haryana Assembly has unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the SYL canal. “Several agreements, accords, Tribunal’s findings and judgments of the highest judiciary of the nation have all singularly upheld the claim of Haryana to the waters and directed the completion of the SYL canal. In defiance and contrary to these directions and agreements, legislations were enacted by Punjab to deny the rightful claims of the State of Haryana,” the resolution said.

It said the Indira Gandhi Agreement, the Rajiv Longowal Accord and the Venkatramaiah Commission have accepted the claim of Haryana to Hindi-speaking areas that fall within the territory of Punjab. The resolution said the transfer of Hindi speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana has also not been completed.