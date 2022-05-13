Haryana : 4 held with 10 illegal weapons, 15 cartridges

Haryana Police has arrested four persons and recovered 10 illegal weapons and 15 cartridges from their possession in Mahendergarh district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson on Friday said the arrested accused have been identified as Sanjay aka Sanjeev and Rahul aka Junior, both residents of Saidpur, Vipin of Neerpur, Ateli and Ravindra aka Ravi of Beghpur.

“Secret information was received that the accused were roaming in the Ateli area with illegal weapons and they could commit some major crime. Acting swiftly, a team of Crime Investigation Agency raided the location and arrested them which led to the recovery of illegal weapons including eight desi kattas (hand made pistol), two desi pistols and 15 cartridges,” he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that arrested accused were involved in the incident of assault and firing on Kathuwas toll plaza. It was also revealed that arrested accused are of criminal nature, against whom many cases have been registered in the past.

The spokesperson said the accused Sanjay has already been involved in half a dozen cases of attempt to murder, ransom and Arms Act. Ravindra is already facing 8 cases of attempt to murder, demanding ransom, Excise Act and Arms Act. While cases pertaining to theft, random call and under Arms Act were already registered against Rahul and Vipin.

After registration of a case, the accused have been taken on remand for further interrogation. A thorough probe into the case is underway, the spokesperson added.