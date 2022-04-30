Gurugram : Lions Blood Centre sealed for selling blood

Haryana’s department of food and drug administration (FDA) on Saturday sealed a blood center in Gurugram for allegedly selling blood for money.

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij, who also holds the portfolio of the FDA department, said under a campaign against blood centers involved in illegal activities, a raid was conducted at the Lions Blood Centre in Sushant Lok Part-2 of Sector-56 of Gurugram acting on a tip off regarding various illegal activities.

After the raid, the blood center was immediately sealed and a first information report (FIR) has been registered in the Police Station located in Sector 56 of Gurugram.

An official said there should be full time deployment of medical officials at the blood centers and blood should be taken from the donor’s body in the presence of a medical official. But the medical officer Dr Vipin Kathuria was found working as a pathologist at Vijaya Diagnostic Center located in Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

Vij said some irregularities have been revealed in the working of the aforesaid diagnostic center. During further investigation, it has been found that 176 outdoor blood donation camps were organised without permission in the last two years by the center, in which 6015 blood units were collected, which was not informed to the department. In addition to this, the technical staff deployed in the camps lacked required qualifications.

“During the raid, it was found that the blood center is involved in selling blood in exchange for money which is illegal. Besides this, Illegal transactions worth lakhs of rupees have also been found at this center which is likely to be investigated by the police,” the minister added.

Vij informed the blood center that it had been sealed on the spot. After further investigation, it was revealed that the main accused, executive director of this blood center, Swati, is involved and an FIR against her has been lodged at Sector-56 police station, Gurugram.

He said the Haryana government has launched a campaign against drug abuse, illegal sellers of MTP kits, illegal shops in nursing homes and blood centers involved in illegal activities.

Vij said that those playing with the health of the people of Haryana would not be spared.